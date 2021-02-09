Pregnant 'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Shares Baby Bump Maternity Photos

✖

Sadie Robertson is one "happy mama" as she enters the third trimester of her first pregnancy. The Duck Dynasty daughter, 23, shared a series of cute new maternity photos Monday to Instagram Monday, posing with husband Christian Huff in matching sweats while showing off her growing belly. Sadie shared on Sunday that she was excited to share the photos, taken by sister Bella Robertson, as she enters the milestone final trimester before welcoming the couple's baby girl.

"3rd trimester here we goooooo!!!” the pregnant star captioned the photos Monday, which feature the parents-to-be looking lovingly at each other. "EXCITED FOR THIS ONE." The photos got tons of love from Robertson's famous friends, with 19 Kids and Counting alum Anna Duggar commenting, "The trimester where anticipation builds each day!" Carlin Bates added several heart emojis, as did Angela Ribeiro, actress and wife of Alfonso Ribeiro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)

In the new photos, the pregnant reality star rocks her new pink bangs, which she debuted on Feb. 3 as a surprise for her husband. "Ever since our gender reveal party when I had pink paint all over me, Christian has been telling me to dye my hair pink," she captioned footage of a FaceTime call to Huff. "Today I surprised him."

Robertson and Huff announced in October 2020 that they were expecting their first child 11 months after their wedding. "SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS," Robertson wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life."

In October, Robertson revealed she had contracted COVID-19 during her pregnancy, and despite getting "very sick," was happy to announce her baby was still healthy. "I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick," Robertson wrote on Instagram at the time.

"I’ve learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways. I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moment (sic) of this sickness. I’m thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely," she added. "My heart and my families (sic) heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid."