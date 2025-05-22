Julianne Hough Weighs in on Robert Irwin Joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Dancing With the Stars co-host Julianne Hough is giving her thoughts on Robert Irwin joining the series.

It was previously announced that the 21-year-old Australian conservationist and zookeeper was the first celebrity to join the long-running dancing competition series for the upcoming 34th season.

Hough was asked by Variety what kind of energy she thinks Irwin will bring to the ballroom, and the former pro answered, “If he’s anything like his sister Bindi, who was an absolute gem, then he’s going to be incredible. That family is full of love and authenticity. Robert’s also in the middle of a bit of a rebrand – he’s charming, youthful, and, let’s be honest, kind of sexy! DWTS will be the perfect stage for him to explore this new chapter.”

His big sister, Bindi Irwin, competed on Dancing With the Stars Season 21 with former pro and current judge Derek Hough, winning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Now, 10 years later, Robert is taking the ballroom, and it seems like Julianne is as excited as ever to see what he will bring to the table. Considering the Irwins are perhaps one of the most beloved families, and fans have loved seeing them carry on Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin’s legacy, there’s no doubt Robert already has some dedicated fans preparing to vote for him every week.

Meanwhile, ABC announced on Good Morning America on Thursday that social media star Alix Earle will be joining Irwin in the ballroom to compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. As of now, they are the only two announced, but more casting reveals should be coming over the next few months. The full cast with celebrity competitors and pro dancers should be announced sometime in early fall ahead of Season 34.

The wait for DWTS’ new season is continuing, but now that celebrity contestants are slowly being revealed, it’s making the wait worth it. Who will be announced next and when is anyone’s guess, but it’s already turning into an interesting season. Dancing With the Stars Season 34 will premiere this fall on ABC. It should be fun to see Robert Irwin try his hand at the ballroom and following in his sister’s footsteps. Whether he can take home the trophy is unknown, but fans will just have to tune in and see.