ABC Drops Its 2025-2026 Fall Lineup

ABC’s fall lineup is officially here.
The Disney-owned network has released its fall schedule for the 2025-26 season.
Once again, The Rookie and Will Trent will be held for midseason, while Doctor Odyssey is still awaiting news. Meanwhile, many favorites will be returning this fall, such as Grey’s Anatomy, Abbott Elementary, Shifting Gears, and Dancing With the Stars. ABC only has one new show airing in the fall, 9-1-1: Nashville, which is taking over Doctor Odyssey’s Thursday at 9 p.m. ET slot between 9-1-1 and Grey’s. Continue reading to see all that is coming to ABC for fall 2025. Premiere dates will be announced at a later time.
Mondays
8 PM – ESPN’s Monday Night Football
Tuesdays
8 PM – Dancing With the Stars (Season 34)
10 PM – High Potential (Season 2)
Wednesdays
8 PM – Shifting Gears (Season 2)
8:30 PM – Abbott Elementary (Season 5)
9 PM – The Golden Bachelor (Season 2)
10 PM – Shark Tank (Season 17)
Thursdays
8 PM – 9-1-1 (Season 9)
9 PM – 9-1-1: Nashville (New series)
10 PM – Grey’s Anatomy (Season 22)
Fridays
8 PM – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 6)
9 PM – 20/20 (Season 49, two hours)
Saturdays
7:30 PM – College Football
Sundays
7 PM – America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 36)
8 PM – The Wonderful World of Disney