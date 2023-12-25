Rob Lowe's New Fox Show Airing Special Preview Tonight

You might be wondering what Rob Lowe is up to while 9-1-1: Lone Star is on hiatus. In addition to filming his Netflix show Unstable, he's also hosting a game show. Fox is actually airing a preview of this new show, The Floor, tonight while many are relaxing at home for Christmas. On the program, 81 contestants "face off in duels on a giant grid of squares representing their own field of trivia expertise. The winner of each timed head-to-head trivia battle takes control of their opponent's square, while the loser goes home. Only one player will walk away with a whopping $25,000 cash prize."

Fox will be airing a brief sneak peek of The Floor on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at 8 p.m. ET. After this yuletide preview, The Floor will be having its proper series premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. ET as part of Fox's spring 2024 schedule.

The sneak peek will last just eight minutes but will surely be enough to get fans interested in the new series. The small preview will likely just get into the nitty gritty of The Floor without getting too much away. Lowe will more than likely be explaining the point of the new game show and its process, so viewers will be as ready as ever to watch it in full when it premieres the following week.

Rob Lowe's new game show is going to be a nice replacement for Lone Star fans. The first responder drama was previously announced to be returning in fall 2024 on Fox, instead of during midseason. While it may not be the same, at least fans will have some part of the series still to look forward to. It's definitely better than nothing. Plus, it sounds like the show will still have plenty of action and intensity, even if it's not a burning building or occasional kidnapping.

Deadline announced in September that Lowe was set to host the upcoming game show, which was ordered to series by Fox over the summer. The Floor marks the West Wing alum's latest unscripted series for Fox. He hosted and produced Mental Samurai, which ran for two seasons from 2019 to 2021. It's going to be exciting seeing Lowe hosting yet another game show and during 9-1-1: Lone Star's extended hiatus while waiting for Season 5. The Floor will be a great way to kick off 2024, and it all starts on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. The special sneak peek preview will air on Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.