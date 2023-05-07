Rob Lowe TV Show Stops Production Due to Writers Strike

Rob Lowe's hit Netflix series Unstable was among the many productions to shut down last week after the Writers Guild of America strike began. Unstable has not been officially renewed for a second season, but sources told Deadline that writing and early pre-production began. Lowe created the series with his son, John Owen Lowe, and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco.

Although Netflix has not formally greenlit Season 2, sources told Deadline that pre-production began at Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood. Six scripts were written, with two more planned. Principal photography was also set to start later this spring. Staffers were told that production would be suspended and they were laid off at the end of the week.

Lowe was among the actors who showed support for writers during the script. He was spotted at Paramount Studios on the first day, alongside Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur, who is serving as a WGA negotiating committee member. "We're only as good as the writing we get," Lowe told Deadline.

Several other Netflix shows have been paused, including Cobra Kai and Stranger Things, since writers are not supposed to be on sets during the strike, per WGA guidelines. "Writing does not stop when filming begins," Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer tweeted on May 6. "While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out."

Unstable stars Lowe as Ellis Dragon, the founder of a biotechnology company, and his son John Owen Lowe as Ellis' introverted son Jackson. Jackson gets a job at his father's company to help save his spiraling father after his wife died. The main cast also includes Sian Clifford, Aaron Branch, Rachel Marsh, and Emma Ferreira. The first season debuted on March 30.

Lowe also stars in Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star, which was renewed for a fifth season on May 1. In Lone Star, Lowe plays Owen Strand, a former New York firefighter who moves to Austin, where he oversees another firehouse. Ronen Rubinstein plays Owen's son. Lowe is a co-executive producer, alongside creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck, and Tim Minear. 9-1-1: Lone Star is now Fox's longest-running series as the network dropped the original 9-1-1. ABC will air 9-1-1 Season 7 during the 2023-2024 TV season.

