Why Chanel West Coast Isn't Still on 'Ridiculousness'

Is Chanel West Coast still on Ridiculousness? Well, not anymore. While there are 30 seasons of Ridiculousness episodes starring the Los Angeles-based star, Chanel West Coast left the show in early 2023. Why did Chanel West Coast leave Ridiculousness? The reality TV star is moving on to new career opportunities after co-hosting the MTV show with Rob Dyrdek and Steelo Brim for more than a decade.

The hip-hop artist, whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley, isn't going too far, though, as she signed a new overall deal with MTV's parent company Paramount Media Networks. The Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory alum will executive produce, create, and star in a new unscripted series, and will develop other scripted and unscripted projects for MTV Entertainment Studios.

"After years of being a part of the Ridiculousness family, I'm sad to say goodbye to the show but very excited to announce my next big venture with MTVE/Paramount," Chanel West Coast said in a statement to Variety on March 27. "It's time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer. My passion has always been to create, whether it is music, clothing, or film and tv. I plan to bring some of my wildest ideas and dreams to life through amazing film & television projects, build my teams, and work with other creatives paving the way on the screen. I'm also very excited for the world to see me beyond 'the laugh' and for once, see the real me."

Chanel West Coast, 34, has been friends with Dyrdek since 2008 and she made her MTV debut in Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory. In August 2011, she joined Dyrdek and Sterling "Steelo" Brim for Ridiculousness, which showcases viral videos, usually focusing on stunts gone wrong. More than 1,000 episodes and 30 seasons have been produced, with reruns famously taking up huge blocks of MTV's weekly schedule.

Chanel West Coast, who grew up in both Los Angeles and New York, also voiced a main character in Wild Grinders, an animated series Dyrdek created. The show aired on Nickelodeon from 2012 to 2015. She was a supporting cast member on VH1's Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood in 2017 and appeared in a 2018 Fear Factor episode. She also starred in a 2011 episode of The Hard Times of RJ Berger.

He's also a hip-hop artist, signing with Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment in 2012. As a recording artist, Chanel West Coast has released a studio album, two mixtapes, as well as several singles between 2016 and 2020. She's collaborated with artists including Snoop Dogg, French Montana, Too $hort, Ty Dolla $ign and Robin Thicke.

In the past, Chanel West Coast has admitted that her TV work made it difficult for her to focus on her music dreams. "My schedule has definitely been a setback. I film a lot," she told PopDust in February 2021. "So I've had to pass up a lot of dope opportunities cause of that, but it is what it is. As far as transitioning, I was originally a hip-hop dancer and my first video was actually filmed at the same studio where I now film Ridiculousness. Talk about full circle."

Who is replacing Chanel West Coast on Ridiculousness?



No replacement for Chanel West Coast has been named. After her exit, guest hosts like Brie Bella and Karrueche Tran filled in. Other names included Camille Kostek, B. Simone, Nina Agdal, Madison Beer, Taela Dunn and Carly Aquilino. It's unclear if MTV will ever fully replace her as the third host of Ridiculousness.

Who is Chanel West Coast in a relationship with?



Chanel West Coast and her longtime boyfriend, Dom Fenison, also welcomed their first baby together in November 2022. Their daughter, Bowie Breeze Fenison, was born on Nov. 2. Fenison is a model and real estate agent who appeared in Chanel West Coast's "Vinyl" music video. The MTV personality previously dated Liam Horne.