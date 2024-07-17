Chanel West Coast Wants to Show More 'Depth' With New Show After 'Ridiculousness' Exit (Exclusive)

Chanel West Coast is taking fans deeper into her life than ever before. Following her exit from Ridiculousness after 30 seasons, the TV personality, 35, will give fans an inside look at her life as a mother, girlfriend, recording artist and more on her own MTV show, The West Coast Hustle. Ahead of the Thursday, July 18 premiere of The West Coast Hustle, Chanel opened up to PopCulture.com about showing an intimate new side of her life to the people who think they know her.

"I have wanted to show more of my life for quite some time," she told PopCulture. "I've been doing a ton of things in my career outside of Ridiculousness that I feel haven't gotten as much recognition as Ridiculousness and deserve a little bit more shine."

"I have been manifesting getting my own TV show since I was a little girl," Chanel revealed. "This has been a dream

of mine since I can remember. I have childhood footage where I'm literally talking about having my own

TV show." She continued, "I just really have manifested this. I made a million trailers. I was working so hard on just getting my own show for so many years, and I believe that the universe has a plan for everyone. And once I had my baby Bowie [in 2022] it was like all these blessings started rolling in, and the network came to me and said, 'We want to give you your own show.'"

On The West Coast Hustle, Chanel hopes people can see more of her "depth," than they saw during her time on Ridiculousness, "a show where I'm laughing and smiling consistently for years." Viewers will get an inside look at Chanel's experiences as a first-time mom and as an artist struggling with her career on The West Coast Hustle, which was filmed just months after she gave birth to her firstborn with boyfriend Dom Fenison. And she wasn't holding back.

(Photo: Dom Fenison, Bowie Breeze Fenison and Chanel West Coast attend the viewing party for MTV's 'The West Coast Hustle' at Mondrian Los Angeles on July 16, 2024, in West Hollywood, California. - Paul Archuleta / Getty Images)

"I think the biggest struggle was I've been on a TV show where I'm sitting still like a freaking Barbie doll. Nothing moves. My hair is in place, my makeup [has been] looking flawless for years. I'm on a show now, 40 pounds overweight right after having a baby, being filmed as a new mom," she shared. "You're getting to see all these unflattering angles, and that for me was the scariest part going into this. I'm like, 'Dude, I don't want to not look like myself. I want to be a presentable person.' And obviously, we can all be a little hard on ourselves."

Chanel continued, "I learned that through this process. I was like, 'I'm being a little hard on myself. I need to just chill. Everybody gains weight after having a baby.' And that's what I'm happy that people get to see, that I was like, 'You know what? Film me. It's fine. Go ahead.'"

The West Coast Hustle premieres Thursday, July 18 on MTV at 9 p.m. EST.