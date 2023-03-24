'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks 'Happy to Be Alive' After Car Careens Off Snowy Cliff

Meredith Marks is lucky to be alive after the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was involved in a terrifying car accident. The Bravo personality, 51, took to Instagram Thursday to share she is "beyond happy to be alive and well" after she and her friend Kathy nearly went careening off a cliff in what could have been a much more serious car crash had it not been for the quick thinking of their driver.

Sharing a selfie with Kathy as well as a short video of the car crashed into a pile of snow, Marks wrote of the scary incident, "This photo was taken moments before our driver, Brent, was fortunately able to maneuver the car into the snowbank, as we were headed to crash off of a cliff in Utah." While Marks assured her followers that everyone in the car was "okay and safe" and that the crash "could have been far more horrible," she asked drivers to be careful as they weathered the winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

"Please be careful on the roads, especially during this season with the most snow in Park City that we have seen in decades," she wrote. Looking at how quickly her whole life could have changed, Marks gained a bit of perspective. "Many times in life we dwell on things of little importance rather than being grateful for the positive things that we have," she wrote.

Marks, Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, and Mary Cosby are set to return to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for a fourth season, which has yet to have a release date announced by Bravo. In January, Marks told Page Six she supports Bravo's efforts to try and shake up the cast, admitting, "I think we need people who are going to help bridge the gap. Obviously, we're very divided right now. That's a problem."

"It's obviously really hard to have events and do things when we're not getting along," she continued. "So hopefully we have some people who can come in, lighten the mood and bridge the gap." Marks stayed mum on Jen Shah's 78-month prison sentence, but did hint at some of the "really heavy issues" she thought made it difficult to film with the main cast in Season 3. "It's coincidence that it just sort of all unfolded together, and it's just a lot," she said. "It's very heavy, and sometimes life is heavy."