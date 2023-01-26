'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City': Heather Gay Reveals How She Got Her Black Eye

Heather Gay finally revealed how she got her mysterious black eye during the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast trip to San Diego, but the details are still unclear. The Bravo star said she "blacked out" and doesn't know "how it happened" during the first part of the RHOSLC reunion Wednesday.

"I woke up terrified. I had my phone plugged in, I was in pajamas," she said, explaining that her story about how the black eye happened was so contradictory and vague because she was "scared" her costars would "rewrite the narrative" if they knew the truth. While reunion host Andy Cohen added that a Bravo investigation into Gay's injury "didn't find anything," fellow Housewife Lisa Barlow condemned her co-star for not being honest "in the moment because it caused so much damage."

"When production came into my room, I told them, I said, 'I have no idea, I have no memory,'" Gay continued. "And then it spun out of control after that, and I take full responsibility, and I'm really sorry. It's terrifying." The Bad Mormon author continued that waking up after having blacked out was "humiliating."

"I know I blacked out. I woke up in a very, very high-stress situation with so much shame and humiliation," she continued. "There was no way to hide it, and I went to my thing, which is just humor and make it go away, and it didn't go away, but I certainly do not want to implicate anyone here, anyone on production – it's my own guilt and shame about blacking out and not being able to explain it."

Gay also denied the fan theory that she was punched by Jen Shah after a wild night of drinking. "I trusted her the most for coming up with a cover story when you blackout and you have a black eye," the reality star said of calling Shah to her room immediately after discovering her injury. "If I knew Jen did that, I would cover it up, but that was not my intention – I was blacked out."

She continued, "Anything could've happened, and I assumed when I was on a show with cameras and a cast that somebody would give me the trigger that would make me remember, and I still don't know how I got it." The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion continues Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.