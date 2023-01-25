'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Reportedly Set for Major Cast Shakeup

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City might be in for a major shakeup next season. Page Six reported that Bravo wants to recast three of the Housewives in advance of Season 4. Of course, Season 4 will be without one of the show's biggest stars, Jen Shah, who was recently sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty in her federal telemarketing fraud case.

The publication reported that Bravo is planning to recast three of the Housewives, one of whom will be Shah given that she is going to report to prison in February. It's unclear who else is on the chopping block. But, Page Six did report that Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, and Whitney Rose, all of whom have been with the show since the first season, are "safe." So, it stands to reason that some of the "friends of" who have appeared in Season 3 — Angie Harrington, Angie Katsanevas, and Danna Bui-Negrete — could be getting the boot.

Bravo reportedly held auditions in the fall for Season 4 of the series, as one participant related to Page Six. They added, "They were looking to replace three of them. They hadn't decided if some of the 'friends of' would be promoted or if they'd find new talent." As for why Bravo is looking to shake up the RHOSLC cast, they reportedly believe that the show has become too "dark." The past two seasons certainly have been on the heavier side. But, much of that has to do with the legal issues surrounding Shah.

In Season 2 of RHOSLC, fans saw the authorities swarm the sprinter van that the ladies were in for a cast trip in search of Shah. She was later arrested during the course of the season but maintained her innocence in the telemarketing fraud case up until her guilty plea in July 2022. Shah's defense attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement prior to her sentencing, "[Shah] accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family." Shah was subsequently sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison in early January for her role in the case. The Bravo personality will report to prison on Feb. 17.