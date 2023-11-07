'RHONY's Sai De Silva Dedicated to Being Her 'Authentic' Self in Season 15 (Exclusive)

Sai De Silva is committed to showing her true self on The Real Housewives of New York City, regardless of what anyone might think. The RHONY star, who made her Bravo debut during Season 14 of the rebooted reality show, opened up to PopCulture.com in the wake of BravoCon about her relationships with her fellow castmates as preparations for a new season gear up.

Despite a contentious Season 14 reunion, De Silva assures PopCulture that she and her co-stars are "all good," having gotten together at Jenna Lyons' house for drinks after the reunion to hang out and decompress. When it comes to any changes she would make going into a new season, the fashion influencer is determined not to let being on television change her. "I just want to be myself at the end of the day," she explained." I think when you start shifting and changing who you are, the audience can see right through that. You're no longer authentic, and people just want to see your authentic self, whether they like it or they don't."

"You just still have to respect someone for being who they are and not being afraid to be who they are," she continued. "So no, I'm not going to shift my personality or the person that I am. I mean, I am who I am." With a new season ahead, De Silva said she thinks the RHONY reboot will have a "fabulous" return, especially after seeing the response the cast got at BravoCon over the weekend.

"It was amazing. The energy... I really didn't know what to expect," the Bravo star told PopCulture. While the RHONY reboot cast was announced on stage at BravoCon last year, De Silva didn't get to truly experience the fan response until after her season had aired this year – and the magnitude came as a bit of a shock.

"I honestly didn't even realize that people would know my name as much as they did. I really was clueless. I really was," she shared. "I think it's because I'm in New York and I'm a little bit of a bubble, because New York operates a little bit different. I ride the train every day. I take my kids to school. No one looks my way. If anything, it's rush hour, you're pushing me out of the way. So this was a completely... It just blew my mind. It really did."

One of the most surreal moments came when De Silva stepped out of the car to "so many people screaming." She recalled, "I literally had to turn around and be like, 'Who is here?' I was like, 'Who's behind me?' I didn't know who everyone was screaming for. And then, lo and behold, when people started saying my name, I was like, 'Oh my God.' I literally ran around to everyone in the crowd and there were so many photos. People were shaking, and I was like, 'No, I'm just me. It's just me.' Yeah, it was really mind-blowing for me."

