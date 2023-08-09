'RHONY' Season 14 Episode 4 Recap: Brynn Reveals Childhood Abuse, Abandonment

It was an emotional episode of The Real Housewives of New York City this week as the ladies rallied around Brynn during a tough time and she opened up about being abused and abandoned when she was literally a baby. These Housewives might still be finding their footing with one another, but it was good to see them come together – so let's recap Season 14, Episode 4 of RHONY.

It's the last day of the Shakshuka-sponsored Hamptons trip when the topic of Thanksgiving plans comes up, and Brynn admits she's never had a "real family" in her life. Brynn was raised in Indiana by her maternal grandmother, who adopted her, her brothers and her sister after a tough start in life, and she admits she can sometimes stay a little too close with her exes' families in order to try and fill the void she has inside.

Now this took the other Housewives by surprise; they knew Brynn had a tough upbringing, but they didn't know it was this tough. So in a rare moment of Real Housewives benevolence, Sai decides to throw a Friendsgiving party, except instead of Friendsgiving, it would be Brynnsgiving! And you can tell Brynn was really moved by this. These ladies all getting along and doing something as a team? It really is a holiday miracle!

Brynnsgiving looked really fun, and Brynn admitted it was much-needed because the holiday season is really difficult for her, what with it being all about family and coming together and all that jazz. It's then that she really began to open up about her childhood in an emotional confession that I think had most of the audience all choked up too. She revealed that her mom had her and her siblings when she was just a teenager with Brynn's father, who was older. The only time she and her siblings even ever lived with her parents was for the first six months of Brynn's life things were so bad.

Things only got worse from there, with Brynn saying she suffered from abuse and neglect almost immediately after being born. And with that, we fade to a to-be-continued screen, which is maybe the most depressing use of that Real Housewives trope. It was an emotional episode, but as Brynn posted on Instagram after the episode aired "Our vulnerability is our superpower," and I think we can all cheers to that, Brynn!

What did you think of this week's episode? Let me know in the comments and come back next week for another recap.