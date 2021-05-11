'RHONY' Star Dorinda Medley: What Went Down After Her Exit

✖

Back in August 2020, it was announced that Dorinda Medley would be departing the Real Housewives of New York City after six seasons. Since Season 13 of RHONY premiered last week sans Medley, fans have been wondering what the former Housewife has been up to since her departure. After leaving the reality TV world behind, Medley has taken on a new role — author.

In an interview with Bustle, Medley spoke about her upcoming memoir, Make It Nice, which will be released on Aug. 17. The book, titled after one of the Housewife's most famous lines on the show, will take fans behind the scenes of RHONY and will also include some details about Medley's personal life, including her relationship with her late husband Richard Medley. She told the publication about her book, "If the book tells you anything, it’s that you just have to keep moving. It’s not always pretty." Medley was also asked about whether she'd return to RHONY, to which she gave a rather interesting answer.

"A year in a Housewife’s life is like 10 years in anyone else’s," Medley said. "I loved every minute of Housewives, it was a huge growing period for me. I’m incredibly appreciative, but you just don’t know. I don’t even know if they’d want me back. I think if it’s right for everybody involved and if I’m still interesting enough and have some Dorinda-isms left in me, who knows? Never say never." The Bravo personality's comments reflect the statement that she released about her departure from RHONY. At the time, she reflected on her journey with RHONY and shared that it was quite the experience for her.

"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice... But all things must come to an end," she wrote on Instagram. "This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way." Medley also thanked Bravo and NBC for "an incredible ride" and issued a message directly to her fans, which read, "I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip!" Following medley's departure from the show, RHONY tapped Eboni K. Williams to be a part of the series. Williams, a lawyer and the host of Revolt Black News, made her debut in the Season 13 premiere on May 4.