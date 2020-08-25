Dorinda Medley Exiting 'Real Housewives of New York City' After 6 Seasons

Dorinda Medley is giving up her apple. The Real Housewives of New York City star announced Tuesday that she will not be returning for another season after six seasons on the show. The Bravo star broke the news on Instagram just weeks after filming the RHONY Season 12 reunion.

"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice... But all things must come to an end." she began. "This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way." She concluded thanking Bravo and NBC for "the incredible ride" and to her castmates for "constant stimulation and entertainment." Medley ended with a note to the fans, "I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on Aug 25, 2020 at 6:09am PDT

Cohen commented alongside a heart emoji, "What a ride. Unforgettable," while Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs chimed in, "You are a legend, forever and ICON love you [Dorinda]." Medley's followers were not well at the announcement. "I did not need this news today!" one person wrote alongside a crying emoji. "NOOOO! Dorinda please don’t go!!" another begged. Others simply wished her well on the rest of her journey: "I’ll miss you!!!" one fan wrote. "Thank you for all the constant laughs, wishing you continued beautiful life love and success."

Medley joined the RHONY cast in 2015 and quickly cemented her place as a fan-favorite Housewife. She is the second member of the New York City cast to exit in recent months, following Tinsley Mortimer's departure in June. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending," she wrote on Instagram at the time after revealing on the show that she would be leaving the Big Apple for Chicago to pursue her relationship with Scott Kluth. "Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott." Calling her time as a Housewife "such a fun experience," Mortimer thanked Andy Cohen and the production team for allowing her to tell her story. As of now, the remaining cast members are Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney.