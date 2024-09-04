'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Won't 'Defend' Ex John Janssen Anymore Amid Lawsuit, Video Drama in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Shannon Storms Beador is done defending ex John Janssen. As the Real Housewives of Orange County star faces off against her ex in a $75,000 lawsuit, Beador breaks down to co-star Heather Dubrow in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of the Bravo show, insisting that she's not lying about financially supporting Janssen in the early days of their relationship.

Coming to Dubrow in her bathrobe ahead of girls' trip dinner reservations, Beador admits she didn't want to "put a damper" on the getaway, but felt she had to get something off her chest. "I have something that's weighing on me, and I just feel like I need to get it out," she confesses, as Dubrow insists her castmate can "always" talk to her.

(Photo: Bravo)

"I'm like shaking right now," a distressed Beador continues, before explaining that she had a deadline that very day to get back to Janssen about the lawsuit he filed against her claiming she failed to pay him back for a $75,000 loan she used to get a facelift. The RHOC star has maintained the money was a gift, and tells Dubrow that the offer that she previously made to appease Janssen was because she doesn't "wanna pay him any more money."

However, Beador reveals she was just told by Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter that she should pay up regardless, because Janssen's girlfriend, RHOC "friend of" Alexis Bellino, seemingly threatened to reveal Janssen's security camera footage from the night of Beador's DUI.

"I don't even know anything about a video," Beador says through tears, expressing her distress at the continued drama with her ex. "He wants to clear his name and I'm not lying, I'm not lying about John," she continues. "When I started my relationship with John, I paid for everything. I did! For a couple years. I did! Does it make [John] look bad? I don't know. But I'm not lying about it. ... I don't wanna keep going through my frickin' bills to prove it."

She continues in a confessional, "I told the truth. I did pay for things for the first half of our relationship," adding that while Janssen wants "everyone to think he's a good guy," she knows "what the truth is." Beador adds as the preview comes to a close, "I don't need to defend him anymore."

Bellino previously claimed on an episode of RHOC that she possessed Ring camera footage of Beador from the night of her September 2023 DUI arrest that would ruin her life. First-season Housewife Katie Ginella told Emily Simpson in an episode last month, "John ended up calling [Bellino] right before we left, and Shannon did something, and he said 'All gloves are off' and they're going to release these videos of Shannon," adding, "There's Ring footage cameras of her almost running over his daughter." Ginella claimed, "She kept saying, 'If we release this, she's done, her reputation gets completely done.'"

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.