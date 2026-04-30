MrBeast Just Doubled the ‘Survivor’ Prize Money After Contestant Wins Coin Flip

Survivor 50 just got a big twist, all thanks to MrBeast.

The YouTube icon and businessman, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, appeared in the latest episode of Survivor’s milestone season.

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In Wednesday’s episode, “A Side Dish of Chaos,” MrBeast showed up at the end of the auction, bringing some chaos along with him after the castaways chose to pay for the “comfort” of letters from home. Longtime host and producer Jeff Probst brought out the Beast Games host during the Tribal Council proceedings, and he wasn’t empty-handed.

Pictured: MrBeast Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

He opened a briefcase he had been holding onto the entire day, and it contained a “MrBeast Super Beware Advantage.” It was a coin for a coin flip that a player would do. If it landed correctly on what was called, the player would earn three rewards: safe from the Tribal Council, an idol they could use in the future, and the prize money would double to $2 million. If they failed, not only would the prize remain at $1 million, but the player would automatically be eliminated.

41-year-old Rick Devens, who competed in Season 38, Edge of Extinction, was the first one to take the advantage, choosing to flip the coin. And it turned out to be a good idea, since he won the coin toss. For only the second time in Survivor history, the prize has been doubled, and he won immunity and an idol.

Pictured L to R: MrBeast and Jeff Probst Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

The coin toss is similar to what MrBeast has done in the past, both in YouTube videos and his Prime Video game show. It’s not surprising that he was brought on to throw in a twist for Survivor’s 50th. In an episode of Beast Games Season 2, some of the remaining players had the chance to win an island, and they competed for it in Fiji, taking over Survivor’s set. The show’s own production crew even designed some courses and challenges, while Probst set the stage.

There are still a few more episodes left of Survivor 50, so it’s possible this won’t be the final surprise of the milestone season. New episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. The live two-hour finale, where someone will be crowned the Sole Survivor and take home the massive grand prize of $2 million, airs on Wednesday, May 20.