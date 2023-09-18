'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Arrested for DUI, Hit-and-Run

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador is facing accusations of driving under the influence of alcohol after allegedly clipping a house with her car in a hit-and-run accident, TMZ reports. The Bravo star reportedly drove her car onto a residential property in Newport Beach Saturday night, law enforcement sources told the outlet, before turning back onto the road and continuing on before parking her vehicle in the middle of the street.

Beador then allegedly got out of the car with her dog and pretended to be taking a walk when police arrived after being summoned by a 911 call. The reality personality reportedly appeared intoxicated and was taken into custody. Police also reportedly seized her car as part of their investigation into the damage caused to the home.

Beador was booked for two misdemeanors, a representative for the Newport Beach Police Department told TMZ, under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and a hit-and-run. Beador was cited and released without bond. Bravo was reportedly not filming the arrest, as RHOC is not currently in production.

Beador's alcohol consumption has been a topic of conversation during the ongoing 17th season of the Real Housewives show, as Heather Dubrow claimed, "Shannon drinks and, at night, when she's sad, she calls a plethora of people." Emily Simpson agreed on the show, "So, you know, after you have a DUI, sometimes you have to have a breathalyzer installed on your car in order to get your car to start? Shannon needs that like on her cell phone, like she should just huff into her phone to like get her phone to unlock."

One week after filming for the ongoing season wrapped in November 2022, Beador was blindsided by boyfriend John Janssen breaking up with her after nearly four years together. "We were in a great place," she told PEOPLE at the time. "But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating." She continued, "I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I wanted it to work out. I've never loved anyone like I've loved John. But clearly, he didn't feel the same way."