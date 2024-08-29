'RHOC' Star Alexis Bellino Announces Engagement to John Janssen After 9 Months of Dating

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen are engaged! The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 47, confirmed that Janssen, 61, had popped the question on Tuesday, Aug. 27, during a romantic trip to Santa Barbara, Calif. to celebrate their nine-month anniversary.

"On Cloud 9, celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you," Bellino captioned a photo she shared on Instagram featuring her massive new engagement ring. "Every moment together has been a gift. I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we're building together. And the answer is 100000000% yes."

The Bravo star hashtagged the post, "#9MonthsStrong #LoveOfMyLife," adding a Bible verse from 1 Corinthians 13:13 that read, "And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love."

In a second post, Bellino shared some special details about Janssen's romantic proposal getaway. "My hair was frizzy, my nails are NOT DONE!!!!" she wrote. "And my outfit was sub par. BUT the moment was pure perfection. In the most exclusive, secluded, intimate, loving, moment."

Bellino and Janssen were first romantically linked in November 2023, just months after each had ended a longterm relationship. Bellino and her former fiancé, Andy Bohn, called off their engagement in September 2023, three years after he proposed in December 2020. Janssen, meanwhile, split from Bellino's RHOC co-star Shannon Storms Beador in September 2023 after almost four years of dating on and off. Their breakup came shortly after Beador's DUI and hit-and-run arrest on Sept. 17, 2023.

The same month Bellino and Janssen confirmed their relationship, Janssen gave Bellino a promise ring for Christmas. "Words cannot. Actions do," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I will no longer feel guilty. I will not apologize. Love will create it's (sic) own story. I love you Johnny J."

Bellino and Janssen's relationship has come under fire from RHOC fans after Bellino threatened to expose videos of Beador on the night of her DUI. Janssen is also suing Beador for $75,000 he claims he loaned her for a facelift that Beador claims she thought was a gift. While she tried to settle the lawsuit on a recent RHOC episode, Beador said her ex refused to take a "penny less than $75,000."

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.