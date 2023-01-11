'RHOC's Shannon Beador and Boyfriend John Janssen Break up After 3 Years: 'Blindsided'

Shannon Storms Beador was "blindsided" when her boyfriend of more than three years, John Janssen, ended their relationship in late November. The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 58, told PEOPLE Wednesday that Janssen, 59, had broken up with her a week after filming wrapped for Season 17 of the Bravo series.

"All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming," Beador said when looking back on the reason behind Janssen's decision. "We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating."

"I've never loved anyone more in my life," she continued. "I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I wanted it to work out. I've never loved anyone like I've loved John. But clearly, he didn't feel the same way."

Janssen, for his part, told the outlet that it was a "super hard" decision to break up with Beador. "I've been in pain over it," he said. "It's sad because I love Shannon very much. I have loved her more deeply than any woman in my life. She's one of a kind; so funny and generous and full of life and adventurous. We have a connection that's unlike anything I've ever had. And I know that for as long as I live, I'll never meet anyone like her again. But that doesn't mean we're right for each other for the rest of our lives."

Janssen said that once he decided the relationship wasn't his forever, he knew it was time to end things. "It doesn't make sense to be together if you don't believe in it," he continued, noting that he waited until cameras are down to spare Beador any embarrassment.

"The last thing I wanted to do is hurt Shannon, but I do think I did the right thing for the both of us," Janssen said. "We're two people who love each other very much, but love is not always enough. And while I know Shannon sees it as I've said things to her I never meant, I hope she'll be able to see that there's no bad person here. It's two really good people who couldn't make it work."