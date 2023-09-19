'RHOC's Shannon Beador Crashes Into Home in Hit-and-Run Video

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador can be seen speeding down a residential street before crashing her car into the side of a house in new footage of the Bravo star's alleged DUI incident. TMZ obtained footage of Beador's alleged hit-and-run crash in Newport Beach from a nearby security camera, which shows Beador's car traveling at a high rate of speed just before midnight on Saturday before she appears to misjudge a corner and lose control of the car before crashing into the home.

Beador's car can then be seen quickly reversing off the sidewalk before slowly pulling away down the street. Photos of the damage from the accident show a concrete planter that got smashed by the impact of the car, although the front door of the building appears to have been spared. When news of Beador's arrest broke Monday, sources told TMZ that the reality personality would eventually park in the middle of the street before getting out with her dog and pretending that she was out for a walk when officers arrived. Beador was then arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and DUI alcohol – both misdemeanors – and released.

The Real Housewives star's attorney, Michael Fell, told Page Six, "[Beador] is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions." Several other Bravolebrities have commented on Beador's arrest, including her good friend Jeff Lewis and RHOC co-star Tamra Judge.

(Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

Monday, the Flipping Out star revealed on his SiriusXM show Jeff Lewis Live that Beador was "injured" but "recovering" from the accident, for which she is "accepting full responsibility." Lewis continued, "I am happy to say that she is gonna be entering counseling this week, so I'm happy about that." While he doesn't believe that Beador is an "alcoholic," he said that she's been going through "a lot of personal struggles" that have caused her to "lean on alcohol." Lewis continued that he was "shocked" to learn about his friend's arrest, as he's never known her to "ever ever ever drink and drive."

Judge was likewise shocked, as she revealed on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast that she had spoken to Beador following her arrest, but wasn't told what had happened. "I talked to Shannon yesterday. She didn't say a word to me – nothing," Judge explained. "She said, 'It's been a rough couple of days,' and that's all she told me."