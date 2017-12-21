‘RHOC’ Cast Member Pregnant With Second Child

Meghan King Edmonds is having another baby!

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member broke the news on her blog, revealing that she’s having a baby boy and is due in June 2018.

This will be her and husband Jim Edmonds’ second child together after welcoming daughter Aspen to the family in November 2016. Jim has four other children from previous relationships.

Meghan said she told her fellow Housewives the good news during the filming of the reunion special in October.

“It was so hard for us to keep it a secret from everyone especially since we shared our entire IVF journey with Aspen on RHOC from the very beginning,” she wrote. “Tonight on the RHOC reunion you’ll see that I’m only one month pregnant, but that was filmed five weeks ago: we are now 10 weeks pregnant (and I’m feeling every bit of it)!”

Jim and Meghan knew they wanted to have another child together early on, the Bravo personality says.

“When Aspen was only a few months old Jimmy and I knew we wanted to add another baby to the mix,” Meghan wrote. “Yes, Aspen has half-siblings but we wanted her to be able to share in the joy of waking up to a sibling every day of her life. Plus her half-siblings are completely enamored by Aspen and they LOVED the idea of expanding our family even more.”

Like Aspen, Meghan and Jim’s son was conceived via in-vitro fertilization, which Meghan called a “difficult decision,” as her husband didn’t want her “to have to again endure the emotional rollercoaster that comes with IVF.”

This round of IVF was much easier, however, as Meghan said she knew what to expect.

“Opposite of my first experience with IVF, this time I was anxious for the emotional toll while knowing I could handle the physical repercussions,” she wrote. “Additionally I had reliable companionship this time around with Jimmy by my side, my trusty furry companion Girly Girl and of course baby Aspen. It may seem silly to mention Aspen and Girly Girl but this support system was everything to me during round 2 of IVF”

As a side note, she writes: “If you remember from RHOC, during my first round of IVF I entered the worst depression of my life, probably due to the erratic hormones combined with loneliness. I was able to wean off my depression meds halfway through my pregnancy with Aspen which directly corresponded with when I got Girly Girl, and I haven’t been on a lick of antidepressants since then. Dogs are truly woman’s best friend and medicine for the soul… and apparently clinical depression!).”

“I felt like I handled this IVF much more in stride,” she continued. “I’m not sure if it’s because I knew what to expect or if maybe my body was used to the hormones, but it was easier. I was also armed with the emotional mindset to be so much healthier this time around whereas last time I was surrounded by the stress of filming RHOC(which is VERY stressful and emotionally taxing). I ate super healthy, cut out most alcohol (next to impossible to do while filming), attended regular acupuncture sessions, and took daily walks. I also prayed, meditated, and read a lot. I didn’t even watch emotional or negative TV shows. I just felt at ease.”

Ultimately, the couple produced 10 mature eggs, all of which were fertilized and four of which were chromosomally normal.

“We were a bit shocked that 60 percent of our embryos were abnormal but so happy to have four VERY strong and perfectly healthy embryos,” she said. “Fast forward to today and I am pregnant!”

“I’m not feeling the greatest but we know that it will all be worth it in the end,” Meghan concluded her post. “Aspen will make a fabulous big sister at only a year-and-a-half old in June 2018!”

The second half of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion special airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.