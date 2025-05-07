‘RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke Wants to ‘Fix’ Garcelle Beauvais Friendship Rift

Sutton Stracke is hoping to “fix everything” with her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Garcelle Beauvais.

Stracke and Beauvais were a dynamic duo for five seasons on the Bravo reality show, but following Coming to America actress’ departure from RHOBH in March, fans noticed she had unfollowed almost all of her former castmates, including Stracke.

On Tuesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Jeff Lewis said that while Beauvais had confrontations with Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Bozoma Saint John and Erika Jayne during filming for the Season 14 reunion, she seemed “most hurt” by Stracke.

(Photo by: Erik Voake/Bravo)

“I’m sorry for that. I would never want to hurt Garcelle intentionally. I’m sorry that she feels that way, and I’m sorry that it went down like that,” Stracke responded, adding, “I’m hoping I can rectify things later. Sometimes, I think when you’re really close with someone and you get hurt in the relationship, you need time away to heal. I’m hoping that we can rectify and fix everything.”

“I think that down the road, Garcelle and I really need to have a long, thoughtful conversation that’s private,” Stracke continued. “I just hate that this has happened. Garcelle was a very good friend and I love her dearly.”

Stracke revealed that she last spoke to Beauvais in March when the Black Girl Missing star announced she would be leaving RHOBH. “She just said, ‘I couldn’t talk to anybody because I knew that you would convince me not to leave.’ That’s quite true,” Stracke shared.

The Southern socialite previously showed support for her former castmate last month, despite being unfollowed on social media. “Garcelle has chosen to unfollow all of the Housewives,” Stracke told Page Six in a statement. “I can only imagine that she needs a clean break right now. I love her and am giving her the space she needs.” She continued, “I know that she is going to move through this next chapter with grace and success.”