Garcelle Beauvais Storms Out of ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Before Quitting Show

Garcelle Beauvais’ unexpected exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came not long after an explosive Season 14 reunion.

The longtime RHOBH star storms off the set while cussing out her co-stars in Bravo’s reunion trailer, released just hours after Beauvais’ big announcement on Tuesday, March 25.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am just so f–ing sick of it,” the actress, 58, says during the intense preview, storming off as the other women watch in shock. “I can’t be friends with people like that. I don’t trust them. They’re all f—ing a—holes.”



The Black Girl Missing star gets into it with both Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne elsewhere in the trailer, with the latter calling Beauvais not “interesting.” Kemsley then accuses her of having “intimated” that her 2021 home invasion was potentially orchestrated by her estranged husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley.

“You intimated that it was PK,” Dorit tells Beauvais, who responds, “Was I the only one that felt that way?” Dorit then fires back, “You tell me who else? Your four other people from Twitter?”

The reunion trailer was released just hours after the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress took to Instagram to announce she would be leaving RHOBH behind after five seasons on Bravo.

“I have some news: I have decided to leave Beverly Hills,” Beauvais began her video announcement. “It’s been a wild ride, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened — but it’s been a ride nevertheless.”



She continued, “One of the reasons why I’m leaving is my family, my boys. Their last year of high school is next year and I want to be a part of that. And Jaid is starting a new career and I want to be a part of that, too.” She added, “And secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — I can’t tell you anything now but you’ll know soon.”

Before concluding her announcement, Beauvais hinted that RHOBH fans might not have seen the last of her just yet, teasing, “Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime, the door will always be open, so you never know, I might pop back in sometime.”

Wrapping up with a message to her fans, Beauvais said, “To the fans, I want to say thank you so much. You guys have cheered me on, supported me, and sometimes even fought for me or on my behalf. It means a lot and I hope you guys will continue on this journey with me. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. So see you later.”