‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais Was in the Hot Seat During the Season 14 Reunion Before Her Exit

Garcelle Beauvais was under fire during the first part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 reunion!

She’s taking heat from all sides this year, and I’m starting to get a better picture of why she decided to leave the show after filming this.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spoiler-filled recap ahead for Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 reunion.

Garcelle Takes the Hot Seat

Play video

‘Twas Erika Jayne who threw the first jab this reunion as she came at Garcelle for not showing enough of her life on the show. Now that’s a little rich coming from someone whose storyline this year was redecorating, but Garcelle insisted there’s really nothing else to tell.

Her salacious divorce happened before she was cast on Housewives so she can’t pull an Erika (or a Kyle or a Dorit for that matter), but nevertheless, Erika tells her she wishes she was “more interesting.” Ouch!

That might have stung, but it’s just the beginning for Garcelle, who then gets into it with Kyle Richards over the Morgan Wade of it all. Personally, I agree with Garcelle here. I think it’s wild the whiplash we’ve gotten from Kyle being all Morgan all the time last season and now refusing to even mention her this season.



“All of a sudden, this year, it was like you weren’t going to bring her up but there’s pictures in the press,” Garcelle says. “We’re just supposed to pretend that’s not happening.” Kyle insists she wants to be “respectful” of Morgan’s wishes because she “didn’t sign up” for the show — which, I mean, maybe not this season — but then she hinted at telling Garcelle more about her reasoning off-camera.

Garcelle then asks why those conversations had to be off-camera, and again, I’m with her here! Why is the interesting stuff this season going on off-camera? Dorit smoking a cigarette can only get us so far.

And speaking of Miss Dorit Kemsley, she and Garcelle really get into it over Garcelle’s implications that something was fishy when it came to Dorit’s 2021 home invasion. Dorit says Garcelle has “an obsession” with the robbery, but Garcelle doesn’t back down, and it gets heated.

“I feel how I feel, what am I supposed to do? It’s just my instincts,” Garcelle says, before Dorit fires back, “It’s based on nothing. There is no evidence or fact or any reason whatsoever for you to draw that conclusion, yet you can say it so casually, not considering once how that might make me, my husband, our family feel whatsoever about something as traumatic as that, Garcelle.”



Ultimately, Garcelle does do the classic non-apology apology, which I think we have to respect as a classic Housewives trope, but it’s clear she and Dorit are not going to be good anytime soon.

PK Sends a Statement

bravo

Dorit is the other focus of this reunion episode as she opens up about her separation from husband Paul “PK” Kemsley and admits there’s “less and less of a chance” of them reconciling as time goes on. I mean you know it’s bad when PK won’t come on camera —but he did send Andy Cohen a lengthy statement to read.



“Dorit has made several mischaracterizations about me, but the one I must address is the claim that I am a bad father,” the statement read, in part. “That statement is both heartbreaking and false. It is deeply hurtful to me and more importantly, to our children, who, despite Dorit’s assertion, will inevitably see and hear all of this at a time not of our choosing. Those closest to us know the truth.”

PK continued, “The Dorit I married would never have allowed this, much less caused it. That woman embodied kindness, integrity and grace. I can only hope this version of Dorit finds her way back to the person she once was.” Yikes.

Dorit also reveals that as of a week ago, she’s chosen not to have “much of a relationship” with PK anymore, and dodged a question about his sobriety by saying, “It’s not a topic we discuss, as I’ve discovered very recently. So I couldn’t answer that.”

Dorit and PK seem like they’re over for good now, and while Dorit says she’s “hurt” and “sad” about the dissolution of their marriage, she’s no longer scared about what lies ahead. I know I’m jumping the gun a little here, but I’d love to see single Dorit on this show.



Almost as much as I loved watching an activated Garcelle talk smack on her co-stars in her dressing room at the end of part one, saying, “Jesus Christ, I can’t have an opinion, I can’t say how I feel, I just have to go along just to go along. Everybody can go f–k themselves, I don’t care.” I’m going to miss her.