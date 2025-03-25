Garcelle Beauvais is bidding The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills farewell after five seasons.

The actress, 58, shocked fans with her big announcement on Tuesday, March 25, revealing that she would be stepping back to spend more time with her sons and focus on other aspects of her career in a video she captioned, “Cheers to the next chapter.”

“I have some news: I have decided to leave Beverly Hills,” Beauvais began her Instagram post. “It’s been a wild ride, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened — but it’s been a ride nevertheless.”

Beauvais continued of her decision to say goodbye to the Bravo show, “One of the reasons why I’m leaving is my family, my boys. Their last year of high school is next year and I want to be a part of that. And Jade is starting a new career and I want to be a part of that, too.” She added, “And secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — I can’t tell you anything now but you’ll know soon.”

The Black Girl Missing star went on to thank everyone who is a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, including Bravo boss Andy Cohen as well as “the producers, the crew, and of course, the ladies.”

Before wrapping up her announcement, Beauvais teased that Bravo fans might not be seeing the last of her, hinting, “Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime, the door will always be open, so you never know, I might pop back in sometime.”

She then concluded her video by thanking all of her fans and RHOBH viewers. “To the fans, I want to say thank you so much. You guys have cheered me on, supported me, and sometimes even fought for me or on my behalf,” Beauvais said. “It means a lot and I hope you guys will continue on this journey with me. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. So see you later.”