'RHOBH' Recap: Morgan Wade Makes First Appearance Amid Kyle Richards Marriage Rumors | Season 13, Episode 6

It's happening! It's all happening! Everybody calm down! Morgan Wade just showed up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, riiight as Kyle Richards' marriage to Mauricio Umansky really comes under fire. This is what we've all been waiting for, so let's get into Season 13 episode 6.

Kyle's relationship with the country singer has certainly raised some eyebrows with fans, despite their insistence that they're just friends. But with their friendship coinciding with Kyle not wearing her wedding band, getting sober, getting super into working out…let's just say people were really excited to see her with Morgan on the show.

And they got their wish this week, we meet Morgan while Kyle is getting a new tattoo of a planet and some stars on her hip. Kyle reveals she met Morgan after hearing her music and "stalking" her on Instagram, and they've gotten super close; they talk every day and Kyle really admires how Morgan is just 100% herself.

Kyle's been having a bit of a tough season. Her marriage to Mauricio has been … tense, but watching her have fun with Morgan was like a whole new Kyle! She even tattooed Morgan with a K, like that's fun Kyle!

Mauricio, on the other hand, wasn't so sure about Kyle's new tattoo. And THAT'S the kind of energy we're bringing into the THC dinner from hell Kyle hosted this episode. Not only are Kyle and Sutton still not in a good place, but Kyle's marriage is coming under fire after Garcelle Beauvais asked about her wedding ring situation and if her new ring was a "makeup" gift from Mauricio.

Kyle admits that she and Mauricio have been going through a rough patch, but she's sick of being prodded about it. So cue her freaking out. And here comes a tough truth about a lot of the lifestyle changes she's been making.

Mauricio and Kyle would go on to announce their separation in July after 27 years of marriage, although they're being pretty cryptic about what that actually entails. But clearly SOMETHING is going on – and I'm kind of eager for the rest of it to play out on our screens. So let me know what YOU think in the comments!