‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Marks First Thanksgiving Since Mom Lois’ Death

This Thanksgiving was a lot different for Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. The reality star had one less family member at her dinner table as she recently announced the death of her beloved mother, Lois DeAndrade Rinna. Lois died on Nov 15. She was 93-years-old. Just a week before Lois’ death, Lisa revealed that her mother was “transitioning” after having a stroke. Lisa first shared the news of Lois’ stroke in an Instagram video of her mother dancing.

Despite her mother not being physically present for the holiday, Lisa made sure that she honored her. Lisa, 58, posted a video of her dancing to Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day” on Nov. 25.

“Here’s to a Lovey Day! #HappyThanksgiving to you and your families,” she captioned the video alongside a dove, heart, and praying hand emoji. “Sending love and gratitude #thankful #grateful”

Later in the day, she reflected on Lois’ passing with another post, noting, “Let’s keep this candle burning for all of our loved ones who can’t be with us on this Thanksgiving.” She even made sure that her mother still had a table setting. On the table, in front of Lisa’s with turkey on it, she showed off two glittery place cards: one with her name, and right next to it for her late mother, which read “Lois.”

In the initial announcement of Lois’ stroke, Lisa captioned a post, “I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke,” she wrote in part. “I am with her now, so let’s celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions. I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know.”

She announced Lois’ passing alongside a photo from Lois’ wedding day. “Lois DeAndrade Rinna, June 7, 1928 – November 15, 2021 5:05am. Heaven Has a New Angel.” Lisa captioned the photo at the time.

Lois has made several appearances on RHOBH over the years. Lisa said the stroke took its toll, requiring Lois to have months of physical rehab. “My mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation,” Lisa tweeted in 2019. “She is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful.”