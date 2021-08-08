'Days of Our Lives' Spinoff: Lisa Rinna Shares First Look as She Returns for 'Beyond Salem'

✖

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna shared the first look from the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem set last week. Rinna will return to play Billie Reed, alongside many other past and present Days of Our Lives stars in the limited series spin-off. Beyond Salem will run just five episodes and will be available on NBCUniversal's Peacock, which is also the exclusive streaming home of Days of Our Lives.

In the photo, Rinna struck a pose with a handgun, wearing an all-black suit. "BILLIE REED. BEYOND SALEM," she wrote in the caption on July 31. This is the first time Rinna has played Billie since a brief run in February 2018. She first played the character from 1992 to 2995, then returned for later runs in 2002-2003, and 2012-2013. She also played Billie in the TV movies Night Sins (1993) and Winter Heat (1994).

NBC announced Beyond Salem back on July 26. In the action-packed series, John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidra Hall) head to Zurich, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) go to New Orleans, and Chad (Billy Flynn) visits friends in Phoenix. Abe (James Reynolds), Paulina (Jackee Harry), Lani (Sal Stowers), and Eli (Lamon Archey) go on vacation in Miami. Although all these characters are far from Salem, they all find themselves intertwined in the case of stolen jewels, which could have ramifications for life in Salem. Billie, now working as an ISA agent, races around the world to find the treasure.

Earlier this week, NBC announced more Days stars will join the hunt for the missing jewelry. Tony (Thaao Penghlis), Anna (Leann Hunley), Carrie (Christie Clark), Austin (Austin Peck), Leo (Greg Rikaart), Will (Chandler Massey), and Sonny (Zachary Atticus Tinker) will join the adventure.

This is the first Days of Our Lives limited series. It is produced by Corday Productions with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday and Albert Alarr are the executive producers. Ron Carlivati is the head writer. "Packed with all of the romance, action, drama, and surprises that only Days of our Lives can deliver, fans will spend a week with their favorite Salem super couples and reconnect with many familiar faces along the way," NBC teased in its announcement. NBC has not announced a premiere date for the show.

Days of Our Lives debuted on NBC in 1965 and is one of the longest-running shows in the world with over 14,000 episodes produced. It is one of only four remaining daytime soaps in the U.S., alongside ABC's General Hospital and the CBS Shows The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Days of Our Lives was recently renewed for two seasons, meaning the show will run until at least 2023.