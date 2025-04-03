Kim Kardashian Called a ‘Two-Faced Motherf—ker’ by Sister Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is calling out sister Kim Kardashian as a “two-faced motherf—ker” when it comes to her parenting standards.



The two sisters clash during this week’s episode of The Kardashians as they take an RV trip to Joshua Tree, Calif. with mom Kris Jenner.

As the camping trip begins, Kim receives a call from 11-year-old daughter North, who is in China with her dad, Kanye West, to perform at his concert. Kim is then shown talking with North for hours as her sister and mom start to get fed up, recalling Kim and Khloé’s fight the other season after she called her own daughter, 6-year-old True, to say goodnight while on a family trip to Aspen.

Khloé Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner attend the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

“Like, seriously. You’re the one that not even a year ago is fighting with me for saying goodnight to my child,” Khloé says in a confessional. “And you are on the phone with North for a couple hours.”

Kris agrees, “This is exactly what you criticized Khloé for doing. This is the pot calling the kettle black.”

The momager eventually brings her complaint to Kim, telling her daughter, “I love listening to my grandkids, don’t get me wrong. However, you gave [Khloé] so much s— for checking in with her kids.” Khloé chimes in, “For three minutes! I made sure they were short because I didn’t want to be rude,” as her mom backs her up, “Just to FaceTime with True and [2-year-old son Tatum] to say goodnight really quick.”

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kim defends her lengthy call by pointing out how far away North is from her, telling Khloé, “Honestly, you’d freak out. She’s in China!” In a confessional, Kim shaded her sister by saying she most likely wouldn’t even let her kids leave the country without her.



Khloé explains in her own confessional, “Well there’s a difference. Kim talking to her daughter doesn’t bother me. ’She’s out of the country.’ Of course you should talk to your child! But girl, don’t forget what a f—king hypocrite you are.” She adds, “You two-faced motherf—ker.”

The Kardashians streams new episodes every Thursday on Hulu.