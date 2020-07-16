'RHOBH' Fans Are Going Wild Over Kris Jenner's Brief Cameo
The stars seriously aligned on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On Wednesday night's episode, Kyle Richards held a party at her home in order to benefit the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. Given that Richards threw a grand event, many of her friends, including more than a few former Housewives, attended the party. But, fans couldn't help but go wild over one party guest in particular — Kris Jenner.
Jenner has been a longtime friend of Richards, so it's no surprise to see that she attended the Housewife's fundraiser. In the episode, the KarJenner family matriarch could be seen greeting Richards and exchanging pleasantries with the other guests at the party. During the event, which featured a live auction, Jenner even raised her paddle in order to donate $25,000. In addition to her appearance on the Bravo program, former Housewives Eileen Davidson, Brandi Glanville, Kim Richards, Camille Meyer, and Adrienne Maloof also appeared in the episode, which, unsurprisingly, was also a major delight for viewers.
While Jenner's appearance on RHOBH was incredibly brief, it was still long enough to make Bravo fans go wild. Naturally, they expressed their feelings about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's exciting cameo on social media.
Everything
Kris Jenner being on #RHOBH is giving me LIFE— katherine (@dunnkatherine17) July 16, 2020
Comforting
Seeing @KrisJenner on #RHOBH is giving me the comfort of when your mom comes home after a night too long with the babysitter— Jess Pos (@JessPos31) July 16, 2020
Chills
I have chills. Also, just let her be Kris Jenner #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/EBXh6lwJAW— Jessica Evans (@jess_d_evans) July 16, 2020
A Krossover?
I would love to see @KrisJenner as a #RHOBH seeing her on tonight she would make a perfect fit— Best Kept Secret ... Quiet Storm (@mrexcitement16) July 16, 2020
This Is Major
Hell Froze Over. It’s Kris Jenner on #RHOBH 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ASY7lwb4Xk— Albie (Madonna & Housewives Super Fan) (@_MANDONNA_) July 16, 2020
An Icon
Kris Jenner the only one raising her paddle for the $25,000 donation lol iconic #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/L9RvqR1FHw— dont be like all uncool (@dontactivateme) July 16, 2020
A Moment
Kris Jenner. The end. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/KmtD0BDISV— my inner thoughts (@yeaamaybeidk) July 16, 2020