Jana Kramer Auditioned for 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Jana Kramer has revealed that she recently auditioned for Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sharing the news on the most recent episode of her and husband Mike Caussin's podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin. Kramer and Caussin were chatting with Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Joe and Melissa Gorga, who were discussing filming the show during the coronavirus pandemic, when Kramer dropped her own Housewives-related news.

"I was going to say something, but I wasn't sure if I can say it, but we might or might have auditioned for a certain Housewives thing but we haven't heard back yet," Kramer said, though she went on to admit that she has some concerns about potentially joining the long-running franchise. "I would be so afraid that we'd be eaten alive and spit out and then like canceled the next day," she said before Melissa told her, "You'll be so cute and loved and real!" Kramer later mused, "I get hated on a lot because I'm very sarcastic. I wouldn't want to filter myself too much... I have a hard time with criticism and I don't know how I could physically handle that."

The 36-year-old explained that she and her husband auditioned for the show during quarantine because "weren't doing anything else" before joking, "We haven't heard anything, so I'm like, 'Maybe we were just boring people.'" Kramer first had a phone interview for the show before returning on a video call with her husband. "We did the whole FaceTime, Zoom thing. It was at the end of May," she said. "It's been like over a month."

The mom of two confirmed that she and Caussin would have to move to the area should they be cast on the series, and her husband noted that they did live in Beverly Hills before moving to Nashville. "We would just do like part-time," Kramer said before sharing another connection with the show and discussing her friendship with current RHOBH cast member Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. "Teddi is a friend, but I have not heard anything, so I'm sure it's not going any further," she said, adding that she texted Mellencamp Arroyave about the audition and told her it "went good."

Along with her career in country music, Kramer is also an actress and appeared on One Tree Hill. The current RHOBH cast features actress Lisa Rinna as well as Mellencamp Arroyave, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, who appears in a friend of the housewives role.