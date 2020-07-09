'RHOBH' Viewers Come to Denise Richards' Defense Following Mom-Shaming Drama

The mom-shaming saga continued on the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After a four-week hiatus, the Bravo series returned with a brand-new installment on Tuesday that picked up where things left off at Kyle Richards' low-key gathering with the rest of the Housewives (and Denise Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers). While much of the episode revolved around the feud between Richards and the rest of the cast over sexual comments that the group made, fans were pretty much over the drama and even came to the Drop Dead Gorgeous star's defense amidst all of the chaos.

In the previous episode of the series, which aired on June 3, Richards and Phypers walked out of Kyle's home after the ladies brought up the aforementioned feud topic. The drama originally stemmed from the fact that the women engaged in a discussion about sex and threesomes while at Richards' house for a dinner party. During the event, Richards tried to get her fellow Housewives to avoid the sex topic, as her children and their friends were hanging out at a table nearby. Since that dinner, the Wild Things actor expressed her frustrations with her castmates, saying that she will not bring her children around them again due to their penchant to engage in NSFW conversations. As a result of that declaration, the other Housewives accused Richards of mom-shaming them, and it's been an ongoing issue ever since.

Even though that interaction occurred quite some time ago, it is still seemingly at the forefront of everyone's minds as it was, yet again, an important topic of discussion on Tuesday night's episode. But, when it comes to the fans, they're ready to put this matter to bed. More so, they're prepared to go to Richards' defense concerning this issue, as many have taken to Twitter to express that the actor is entirely in the right in this situation.