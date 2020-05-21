'RHOBH's Astrology Party is Giving Fans Dinner Drama Flashbacks

Viewers were treated to yet another dramatic dinner party on the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The cast of the Bravo series all gathered at Erika Girardi's house for an astrology reading from her friend Shawn, and the moment caused many fans to think back on the "Dinner Party from Hell" from Season 1 of the series. In fact, many fans took to Twitter to not only comment on the action that went down between the ladies on the latest episode but to also reminisce about RHOBH's most famous dinner party.

On Wednesday night's episode, Girardi's friend gave each of the Housewives an astrology chart reading, which, of course, prompted its own deal of drama. At one point, Shawn told Teddi Mellencamp that she tends to gravitate towards one specific person in a group, which everyone at the dinner table noted was true as she's incredibly close with Kyle Richards. However, since Richards and Mellencamp's friendship has drawn a bit of scrutiny from the other Housewives as of late, the twosome wasn't necessarily pleased to have their relationship at the center of attention once again. In true Housewives fashion, the night ended with one of the Housewives in tears (Richards), and many of their interpersonal relationships all the more strained.

Still, fans couldn't help but appreciate all of the drama that the ladies brought to the table. More specifically, they noted that this latest astrology dinner had similar vibes to that aforementioned psychic reading/hellish dinner party with medium Allison DuBois.