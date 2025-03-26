‘RHOBH’: Erika Jayne and Bozoma Saint John Had the Shadiest Response to Garcelle Beauvais’ Exit

Garcelle Beauvais’ former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars are sending her off with some shade following the actress’ announcement that she would be leaving the Bravo show behind after five seasons.

Erika Jayne and Bozoma Saint John both initially stayed silent when asked about their reactions to Beauvais’ exit during the Tuesday, March 25 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, prompting host Andy Cohen to press, “You have no thoughts on it? Neither of you?”

Eventually, first-season Housewife Saint John shared her thoughts, telling Cohen, “I am disappointed that she is departing like this. I wish that she would’ve stuck around to work out another season.”

Saint John was referring to Beauvais’ dramatic Season 14 reunion experience, which was teased in the trailer that had just been released moments before. “I am just so f—king sick of it,” Beauvais declares in the teaser, storming off stage. “Everybody can go f—k themselves, I don’t care.” She continued of her co-stars, “I can’t be friends with people like that. I don’t trust them. They’re all f—king a—holes.”

Looking back on that moment, Saint John said on WWHL, “I don’t think it’s a high note.” Jayne agreed, “When we were at the reunion and I knew she was upset,” noting that after Beauvais declined to take cast photos with her co-stars, “Obviously, we’ve known she’s quit for two weeks. We knew this.”

Despite Jayne’s shady comments toward Beauvais throughout Tuesday’s WWHL, she ended with a more sincere message to her longtime castmate. “Garcelle, I just really wish you stuck it out. I just really do,” she said. “I know that I’ve been catty tonight. I know you’ll do well, but I just wish you stuck it out.”



The Coming to America actress announced her RHOBH exit just hours before the Season 14 finale, saying in an Instagram video, “I have some news: I have decided to leave Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened — but it’s been a ride nevertheless.”

She continued, “One of the reasons why I’m leaving is my family, my boys. Their last year of high school is next year and I want to be a part of that. And Jaid is starting a new career and I want to be a part of that, too.” Beauvais added, “And secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — I can’t tell you anything now but you’ll know soon.”

Before concluding her announcement, the Bravo star teased that RHOBH fans might not have seen the last of her, hinting, “Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime, the door will always be open, so you never know, I might pop back in sometime.”