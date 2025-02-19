‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Slams Bozoma Saint John’s ‘Gross’ Loyalty to Dorit Kemsley

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are bringing the heat to this Fourth of July party — and there are definitely some fireworks. It’s Dorit Kemsley vs. Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards vs. Bozoma Saint John, then Kyle vs. Dorit — all while Erika Jayne is just looking for her one hotdog of the year. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, Episode 11, “Land of the Free, Home of the Shade.”

Dorit’s Independence Day bash is the scene of the crime during this week’s episode – and it starts off awkwardly enough when Sutton is the first to show up. Like first, even before Dorit, first. Sutton’s already had problems with Dorit this season, so it didn’t help that she kept her waiting almost 40 minutes before making her appearance before almost immediately making a dig about her drinking.

When Garcelle Beauvais asks Sutton if the drink she ordered has alcohol in it, Dorit chimes in, “Didn’t you ask Sutton what she’s drinking? And you asked, ‘Is there alcohol in it?’” suggesting that obviously Sutton’s drink was alcoholic. “Dorit, shut up,” Sutton responds. “You’re such a b—ch.”

This isn’t the first time Dorit has spread the idea that Sutton has a drinking problem, so of course this all explodes, as Dorit tells her not to “call me a b—ch in my own home.” Sutton then storms off, because these ladies love to storm off at a party, and Dorit is hurt when Kyle and Garcelle get up to comfort Sutton instead of staying with her.

All of this is going down when Boz shows up, and she’s immediately Team Dorit — despite really having missed that Dorit started the chaos. She scolds Kyle, Garcelle, and now Erika for being “rude,” and after Garcelle responds that Boz is acting like Dorit’s “spokesperson” again, she brings up that the newcomer had previously mentioned Kyle being less than “welcoming” to her.

Kyle says she feels like Boz’s friendship with Dorit immediately kept their relationship from growing, but Dorit jumps in to say Kyle actually has been pretty closed off with her personal life as of late. Now it’s Dorit and Boz versus Kyle.

“It’s so annoying,” Kyle snaps at Dorit. “[Boz] can literally say anything and you’re so all over her ass. It’s actually gross now. Stop.”

“I’m having a conversation with her and everything she says, you have to back up,” she continues, adding in her confessional: “Dorit just does not know when to not talk. This is between Boz and me. We’re in a good place now. Can you just leave it be? You don’t have to be up her ass 24/7.”

After a little more back and forth from Kyle and Dorit, they — for the thousandth time this season — agree to start fresh. It’s then that they take some time to bond about their mutual separations, and I was kind of surprised by Kyle’s answer to Dorit’s question about whether she and Mauricio Umansky are heading for divorce.

“I’m not going to stay like this,” she tells Dorit. “So, if we’re not going to get back together, then I’m going to get a divorce. Yes.” And it looks like she’s in for another shock next week, as the end of the episode shows articles about Mauricio being spotted cozying up with a mystery woman. How will Kyle react to the news?

