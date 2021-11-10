‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley’s Home Surveillance Video Shows Robbers Breaking In

Surveillance footage from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley’s home shows what went down on the unfortunate night of her recent break-in. The Los Angeles Police Department released the video, which shows two masked men dressed in hoodies entering her home by breaking the sliding glass window. The video then skips to 11:09, showing the men leaving the home with a bag full of stolen items.

“The victim was inside the residence at the time and was confronted by the suspects. Both suspects threatened to kill her as she pleaded for her life and the lives of her young children,” LAPD said in a statement, according to Page Six. “In fear for her safety, the victim complied with the suspects’ demands and directed them to valuables. The suspects took high-end handbags, jewelry, and watches.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police believe there was a third suspect involved. They’re looking for three Black men, between the ages of 20 and 30. The department is calling on the public for help in identifying the suspects seen in the video.

The police say Kemsley was at the house with her children at the time of the robbery. Her children were asleep and weren’t woken by the disturbance. “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me,” she allegedly begged the intruders. “I’m a mother.” Her husband, Paul “PK”, was abroad in London at the time.

The Real Housewife opened up about the experience on Oct. 29. “As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience. I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming,” she wrote in a message posted to Instagram.”I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.”

Her husband also made a statement. “I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support. Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love,” he wrote in the caption next to a photo of his wife and their two children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5. “I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok. I’m home and we are all together and will get through this.”