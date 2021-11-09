Is ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cursed? Inside the Cast’s Streak of Disastrous and Traumatic Events

October 2021 proved to be a contentious month for the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Cast members both past and present were plagued with lawsuits, family drama, and an incredibly scary home break-in during the course of. the month. Since all of these events happened so close to one another, it begs the question — is the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cursed?

While the most recent season of RHOBH came to a close in early November after a four-part reunion, the cast’s drama has ramped up in a major way offscreen. In October alone, there were numerous stories concerning members of the RHOBH, and the reports all have negative undertones for the Housewives involved. These reports concerned members of the current cast, including Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Girardi, and those who have previously starred on the Bravo series such as Lisa Vanderpump, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Yolanda Hadid.

Now, it’s not out of the ordinary to hear about a particular Housewives’ various legal or personal matters. But, the fact that these Housewives-related issues have all occurred one after another throughout the month of October has definitely raised a few eyebrows.

Denise’s Drama With Ex Charlie Sheen

Former RHOBH star Denise Richards didn’t receive the ruling that she was hoping for amid her battle for child support with her ex, Charlie Sheen. In early October, Sheen’s request to stop paying child support for his two daughters that he shares with Richards, Sami, 17, and Lola, 16, was granted. According to Page Six, Richards was “blindsided” by the ruling and that she was “very saddened.” A source also claimed to the publication that the former Bravo personality feels as though her ex-husband is “manipulating” the situation.

Lisa Rinna’s Lawsuit Developments

Earlier this summer, Lisa Rinna was sued by Backgrid, an agency that represents paparazzi across the country, for $1.2 million for posting paparazzi photos of herself. Rinna spoke out about the lawsuit for the first time in early October and shed some more light on the situation. In her interview with the L.A. Times, she explained that she’s always had a “symbiotic” relationship with photographers, which made the lawsuit all the more surprising to her.

“I’ve been nice, I’ve never fought with them, I’ve never run from them. My kids grew up with them jumping out of the bushes in Malibu,” she told the publication. “We’ve had a very good relationship with the press and the paparazzi. That’s why this is so shocking to me.” Rinna subsequently filed her own legal response to the lawsuit, claiming that Backgrid is “taking advantage” of the Copyright Act.

Yolanda’s Legal Drama With Zayn Malik

In one of the more shocking Housewives developments this month, former RHOBH star Yolanda Hadid accused Zayn Malik, who was previously in a relationship with her daughter Gigi Hadid, of assault. She alleged that he shoved her “into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain.” Yolanda also claimed that he called her a number of slurs and called her a “f—king Dutch slut.”

Malik released a statement in which he “adamantly” denied Yolanda’s claims. But, shortly after news broke about the issue, the former One Direction singer was charged with four criminal offenses related to the case. He plead no contest to the charges on Wednesday.

Erika’s Ongoing Legal Woes

Erika Girardi’s ongoing legal woes have been well documented both on RHOBH and in the media. Throughout the RHOBH reunion, Girardi has addressed the claims against both herself and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. Tom is facing multiple lawsuits and stands accused of embezzling millions of dollars that were intended to go to the surviving relatives of a Lion Air crash.

In mid-October, Bravo was subpoenaed for unaired footage of Girardi, who is also known as Erika Jayne, per Page Six. Jay Edelson, the attorney who is in charge of the case, said in a statement, “We are very confident that Bravo has information that will be helpful in our efforts to recover client money stolen by Tom Girardi.” Edelson continued, “This includes unaired footage of Erika and Tom. And it includes documentary evidence, including contracts Erika entered into to be on the Real Housewives and email and text correspondence with the Bravo team. We are hopeful that Bravo chooses a path of cooperation instead of using this tragedy to increase ratings and make a fortune for itself.”

Dorit’s Home Is Invaded

A frightening ordeal took place in late October at Dorit Kemsley’s house. Three men reportedly broke into her home in Encino, California on Wednesday night. She was allegedly held at gunpoint and the robbers made out with thousands of dollars worth of items. Her two young children, Phoenix and Jagger, were home at the time of the break-in but were unharmed and are said to be unaware of what happened. Days after the incident, Kemsley released a statement on Instagram.

“My family now needs to start the healing process,” she wrote. “I have thrown myself straight back into work as a I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible. With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma. I’m so grateful to the LAPD for their care and attention. Thank you again for all of your support.”

Teddi’s Husband Is Under Fire

While Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave isn’t on RHOBH, she’s still making headlines. Although, it’s not for the best of reasons. Her husband, Edwin Arroyave, has a security company, Skyline Security. In late October, it was alleged that Edwin’s company has been scamming the elderly by keeping them in high-cost programs without the ability to cancel service. Neither Teddi nor Edwin has spoken out on the allegations.

Lisa Vanderpump’s Puppygate Scandal Revisited

Lisa Vanderpump’s Puppygate scandal is the one that just won’t die. Upon the release of Dave Quinn’s Not All Diamonds and Rosé on Oct. 19, a new development was made in the matter that took Season 9 of RHOBH by storm. In the book, RHOBH executive producer Chris Cullen claimed that Vanderpump leaked the story about Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy, the dog that Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs but later gave away to another family (the dog later wound up in a kill shelter but was recovered by Vanderpump Dogs), to the media. Vanderpump steadfastly claimed the opposite while on RHOBH and the drama surrounding the story led to her exit from the series.