‘Real Housewives’ Star Speaks out With Update After Shocking Break-in Robbery

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, spoke out after three men broke into their Encino, California home on Wednesday. In a statement posted on Kemsley’s Instagram page, the couple thanked their fans for their support and said they are “doing ok” after the robbery. Kemsley, 45, was allegedly held at gunpoint during the robbery, which happened just after she returned to California after attending a nephew’s wedding in London.

“I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support,” Paul wrote on Instagram Friday. “Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love. We can’t respond to every message (I can’t even respond to all the texts and what’s apps).., So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok. I’m home and we are all together and will get through this. The babies are great they are… totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly.” Paul included a photo of the couple with their children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5.

The couple shared the statement after three men allegedly broke into their home just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night when Kemsley was asleep, a source close to the Bravo star told the Daily Mail. Paul was not home at the time of the attack and rushed back to California to be with his wife. The intruders allegedly broke into the home through their children’s classroom door. Two suspects went up to Kemsley’s bedroom and grabbed her. “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mother,” she reportedly told them. One of the men reportedly told the other to “kill her.”

The intruders spent about 20 minutes in the home, stealing Kemsley’s jewelry and handbags. Law enforcement sources told NBC News that about $1 million in valuables were stolen. No one was injured during the robbery and the thieves reportedly did not enter Kemsley’s children’s bedrooms. The Los Angeles Police Department later issued a press release confirming there was a robbery at an Encino home but did not name the victim. The suspects fled the scene in a black truck, police said. “The suspects are described as three male blacks, 20-30 years of age, wearing black hoodies, and dark pants,” the police statement reads.

Kemsley, who is also a fashion designer, joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Season 7 in 2016. Her husband is a property developer and serves as Vice-Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur and chairman of the New York Cosmos. After reports of the robbery broke, RHOBH stars Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp were all pictured visiting Kemsley’s home Thursday.Kyle Richards also stopped by to support Kemsley.