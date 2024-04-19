Tori Spelling Questions 'Real Housewives' Snub: 'Is It Cause I'm Broke?'

Tori Spelling has a bone to pick with Andy Cohen and Bravo, and she's not mincing words. The actress recently spoke out on her misSPELLING podcast about being snubbed from joining the iconic reality series, questioning, "Is it cause I'm broke?"

"Once I asked Andy Cohen, who I love and have known forever, been on his show many times," Spelling recalled during a new episode of her podcast. "He was like, 'Yeah, we keep getting this question.' And I'm like, 'So, Andy, what's the answer?' He was like, 'Eh, I don't know. You and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I can't see it.'"

"I go, 'Every single one of them I am friends with and have known forever and have a history,'" the 50-year-old mother-of-5 added. "But whoa, whoa, whoa, wasn't I the O.G. Beverly Hills? I don't understand."

"What I really want to say to him, and I'm a little passive-aggressive," Spelling continued, '"All the fans ask, Andy, so I don't know, whatever that's fine.' What I wanted to say is, 'Uh, is it 'cause I'm broke? Let's be real.'"

E! News noted that Spelling — who recently annoucned her divorce from Dean McDermott, her husband of 18 years — has, in the past, refuted claims that she's desperate to star in the hit series. "That keeps following me, and I've always said I'm just a huge fan," Tori told E! News in 2019. "But no, not at all."

"I'm friends with so many of then and I'm a huge fan," she added. "I always say I watch the show. But no, I have never asked to be on the show."