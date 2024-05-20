'Seeking Sister Wife': Yary Wants Justin Ryan All to Herself in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Justin and Becky Ryan's attempt to add a sister wife to their family is getting complicated. The Seeking Sister Wife husband begins to doubt if a relationship with Yary will work out after all in an awkward PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC show.

Justin and Yary sit down for a solo date amid the sister wife courting process, and Yary makes it clear right off the bat that she wants their twosome to stay that way. "I think Becky is your priority. Not me," Yary tells a confused Justin, who responds, "What do you mean?" Yary clarifies that it's Justin's wife who is the "one that's next to [him] every day," which makes her feel lesser, but Justin stands by his marriage.

"If I make a commitment with somebody and somebody makes a commitment with me, I'm there," he explains. But while Yary has been "enjoying every moment" with Justin, she feels like they don't have enough time together, which she notes is "the only problem" between them for now.

Justin reminds Yary, "I think I told you the last lady we were dating had to have surgery," as Yary asks if he'll have the time for their relationship if they decide to move forward. Justin tells his potential new bride that they'll make time if they decide to commit to one another, telling the camera, "I understand what she's saying when she says, 'You don't seem to have time for me,' but if we were in a committed relationship and she said, 'Hey, I'm with you guys,' then yeah, we'd see each other every day."

He asks Yary, "So, are you open to being with me and Becky? Being part of the family?" but she isn't on board with the whole sister wife premise. "If there is the point, like, to be just with me, you can do that?" she asks, clarifying, "I want my man, my husband only for me. I don't like to share my man."

Justin confesses to the camera, "If she wants her man only to herself, obviously polygamy and a man all to myself don't work together," adding, "I don't know if it's gonna work out."

Seeking Sister Wife airs Monday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.