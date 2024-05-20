'90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise': Alex and Tiffaney Get 'Freaky' During Pottery Class in Exclusive Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise star Alex had no idea how "freaky" an innocent pottery class could get! As the family-oriented Dallas native pursues her romance with free-spirited Adriano in Italy, she's in for a hilarious surprise with cousin Tiffaney by her side in this PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC show.

"Southern Italy is known for its ceramics, so I'm excited that my cousin Tiffaney is meeting me to make some pottery," Alex tells the camera as she and her cousin arrive at the pottery studio. With her flowing sleeves, Alex struggles right off the bat with getting her clay under control, as she remarks she probably should have opted for "something a little different" in terms of clothing, as "it looks like we're about to get dirty."

But Alex has no idea how dirty things are about to get, as the instructor begins to coach them on how to use the pottery wheel to start to shape the clay. "Oh, I think I broke it," Alex says, beginning to form the clay into a tall, curved cylindrical shape. It doesn't take long for Tiffaney to notice that the shape their clay is taking is a little more NSFW than they expected.

"The clay was like sitting in my hand and it was twirling into something that looked very familiar," she says, unable to contain her laughter. "And I really didn't know what to do. I didn't know clay could be that. I didn't know it could be that freaky."

Cracking up, Tiffaney remarks to the instructor, "I don't think this is supposed to be..." as the artist reminds her to "squeeze between your palm[s]." Meanwhile, Alex's project is completely falling apart as her braids accidentally find their way into the clay. "Oh, my hair!" she remarks, turning to her cousin to ask, "Why did you want to do this?" Tiffaney responds, "I don't know. I don't know."

To the camera later, Tiffaney admits that the whole pottery class turned into an absolute mess. "It was an epic fail and I think the lady was just like, 'You know what? Y'all suck and get out.' That's what she wanted to say to us, but she couldn't say that," she remarks. Will Alex's relationship with Adriano hold up better than her pottery?

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.