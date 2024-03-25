Kyle Richards Hasn't Spoken to 'RHOBH' Co-Star Since Season 13 Reunion

Kyle Richards is calling BS on her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Doris Kemsley's claim that she sent her a "manipulative text" trying to coax her into keeping her secrets at the recent Season 13 reunion. "We haven't spoken at all but I've always supported Dorit since she joined the show — whether it was about people saying she was phony because of her accent — I defended her with that," she shared on Amazon Live's TikTok. She added: "Saying when you live with somebody who has an accent, you can pick up on the accent. I'm like that, too. With the dog, with Lisa Rinna in Hong Kong, with [Lisa] Vanderpump, I always stood up for her."

As far as Kemsley reading the text for the world to hear, Richards says she doesn't appreciate it. "The text being read was very hurtful to me. And she said that I was being manipulative and it was actually the complete opposite," she said. "I was actually being very forthright and saying, 'I have a lot at stake here right now and this is really hard for me. I have a lot on my plate, I know what's coming at me. You and I … these are stupid arguments.'"

Richards' marital woes to her longtime husband, Mauricio Umansky, and their current separation, was the center of conversation this season. Fans and co-stars also questioned her "friendship" with country singer, Morgan Wade. Kemsley admitted that she believes Wade and Richards' friendship is more than platonic. But Richards refuses to elaborate.

After a tough season, Richards admits she's unsure about returning to the show for Season 14. Fans have also accused her of not being forthcoming with her personal life this season.

Umanksy will also address their split on Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills. The show chronicles his family and real estate career and airs on Netflix.