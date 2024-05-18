Pope Francis' Supernatural Conference Raises UFO Questions in Vatican

Pope Francis and the Vatican held a conference on Friday to address some of their guidance and views on certain subjects. This likely sounds boring until someone injects talks of the supernatural, abnormal, and extraterrestrial into the talks, sparking speculation from people.

The conference set new guidelines to replace originals drawn up in 1978 that allowed bishops to act independently when it came to "recognizing supernatural phenomena" like apparitions of the Virgin Mary or blood-soaked crucifixes. Now these bishops will have to bring all of their discoveries to the Pope who will be the one to make the final decision on the supernatural.

According to CNN, past events "have led to a great richness of spiritual fruits, growth in faith, devotion, fraternity, and service. In some cases, they have given rise to shrines throughout the world that are at the heart of many people's popular piety today."

Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez told reporters at the press conference that those who have "profit, power, fame, social recognition, or other personal interest" as their main motivations may harm people or "exerting control" and "carrying out abuses."

So you might be asking yourself where the UFOs and aliens come into play. According to the Daily Star, fingers can be pointed at U.S. Air Force vet and whistleblower David Grusch for planting seeds in public discourse. During his testimony in front of Congress and interviews after the fact, the Vatican was indicated as having knowledge of UFOs and "aliens" as far back as 1933.

"1933 was the first recovery in Europe, in Magenta, Italy. They recovered a partially intact vehicle, and the Italian government moved it to a secure airbase in Italy until around 1944-1945," Grusch said. "The Pope back-channelled that, and told the American's what the Italians had and we ended up scooping it."

So when the Vatican starts making their own announcements about the supernatural, hot on the heels of world governments doing the same, to a point, people get curious. No mention of UFOs was made at the actual press conference. We didn't get a photo-op of Pope Francis and an alien chatting about his giant AI coat.