DJ Qualls Engaged to 'Supernatural' Co-Star Ty Olsson

Supernatural stars DJ Qualls and Ty Olsson announced their engagement on the Locked and Probably Loaded podcast last week. Qualls co-hosts the show with Kelly Blackheart, and he dropped the big news on Wednesday, Mayo 15 in an episode all about Supernatural. The 45-year-old joked: "We're going to be old men together."

Qualls explained that he and Olsson met while filming Supernatural in 2013, when Olsson joined the cast as the vampire Benny Lafitte. He said: "Ty and I became inseparable at the very beginning, just immediately. And over the last 10 years our relationship evolved to what it is today, and now we're getting married."

Qualls was cast on Supernatural in 2011 as the werewolf Garth Fitzgerald. Both actors came back to the show infrequently, but for many years. From 2011 to 2020 Qualls was in six episodes of the show, while Olsson was in 10 episodes from 2013 to 2019. Qualls said that the first time they were on set together, they "didn't know each other at all."

"We maybe said three words together at the Supernatural convention, and then we went to London for four or five days afterward," he recalled. "And then I was going to Turkey with a friend – and he is such a pure, awesome guy. He came up to us – we all went out as a group – and he was like, 'Can I come on your trip with you?' And I'm like, 'That's so ballsy!' I could never invite myself on somebody's trip. 'Cause I'd be afraid they would begrudgingly tell me yes and then not want me there. But it was just so pure and awesome, and that's who he is. I didn't know him, and it was the beginning of our friendship."

After that, Qualls said he quickly realized how great his friendship with Olsson was, and it evolved quickly. He said: "It's just so crazy that this person who was just my friend, now I think about all the time and he sends the best messages, and he supports me and loves me unconditionally in the right way."

"Ty was the first person in my entire life, my entire life that [I] ever had that with," he went on. "I say just a friend. [He is] the best friend I ever had, and now we're going to be old men together, which is so crazy."

After the news broke on the podcast, fans posted their congratulations and well wishes to the two actors on social media. Olsson responded in a post on Thursday, writing: "Thank you everyone for all the love and support and kindness today :) sending you all some love and hugs."