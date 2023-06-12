'RHOA' Star Shereé Whitfield Says Kim Zolciak Is 'Not Doing Well' Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Kim Zolciak is taking her divorce from husband Kroy Biermann "really bad," according to her friend and former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Shereé Whitfield. The Bravo star opened up about the end of Zolciak's 12-year marriage during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, telling host Andy Cohen that she had no idea the May divorce filing was coming.

"I am in touch with her, and I was shocked," Whitfield admitted. "I thought her and Kroy [were] gonna be forever. I'm really sad for them." As for how Zolciak is doing with the end of her marriage, Whitfield admitted, "I've been in contact with her, and she's not doing well. She's not doing well. No, she's taking it really bad." Asked about the "root cause" of the divorce, Whitfield said she was unsure.

Zolciak and Biermann's divorce has been contentious from the moment the two Don't Be Tardy stars mutually filed for divorce in early May. The former couple, who share 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane, 10-year-old son Kash and 11-year-old son Kroy, have both asked for full physical custody of their children, with Zolciak asking her ex to be drug tested amid accusations of marijuana use and Biermann asking that Zolciak be required to undergo a psychological evaluation.

Zolciak and Biermann's financial issues are also reportedly part of the issues surrounding the couple, as they currently owe the IRS more than $1.1 million. "The money has been a huge issue," an insider told PEOPLE. "The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them." Another source said, "There's no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors. He's been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They're not on good terms right now."

Both of the exes are still living in the same Georgia home, but Zolciak has already dropped Biermann's last name from her Instagram handle. The mother of six, who previously stepped away from being a full-time RHOA cast member in Season 5 before a brief appearance in Season 10, also hinted she'll be reclaiming her peach, posing with Lisa Wu, Shereé Whitfield and DeShawn Snow for an Instagram photo she captioned, "See you soon," adding a film camera emoji, tagging Bravo and including the hashtag "#RHOA."