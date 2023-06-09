'RHOA': Kim Zolciak Reveals Show Future Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak is making a return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta but not in the way fans ar hoping for. The wig-wearing mother of six will be appearing in the June 11 episode alongside current cast member, Sheree Whitfield, and be joined by other OGs, Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow. It's unclear what the four women will discuss during the brief scene, but it's surely not going to be about Zolciak's ongoing and contentious divorce from former Atlanta Falcon, Kroy Biermann. Zolciak shared a group pic with the women on social media, captioning the picture, "See you soon 🎥 @bravotv #RHOA". TMZ reports the cameo was filmed several months ago before the divorce announcement. The show's 15th season has already concluded production, and despite the drama with Zolciak's personal life, the media outlet reports there are currently no conversations being had between Zolciak and producers to bring her on full-time or to cover the fallout of her split. But it would probably be beneficial for Zolciak considering her mounting financial debts.

News of Zolciak filing for divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage broke on May 8, and it was clear from the start that an amicable split between the two was not an option. There's a custody battle, and allegations of Zolciak having a mental disorder and a gambling addiction. Zolciak wants the court to force Biermann to undergo a drug test, citing his alleged excessive marijuana use.

Biermann is out for blood. He is seeking the rights to their marital home, physical and legal custody of their four minor children, child and spousal support, and for their debts to be solely Zolciak's responsibility. The latter is shocking, considering their marital mansion was up for auction in March 2023 before being saved at the last minute. Hours before news of the split came, multiple outlets reported the couple owed $1.1 million to the IRS. Biermann doesn't want to pay.