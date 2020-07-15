'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Arrested at Breonna Taylor Protest

Porsha Williams was arrested Tuesday in Louisville, Kentucky while participating in a protest demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was one of 87 people who were arrested after assembling outside Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home, calling for him to arrest the officers involved in Taylor's death on March 13.

The 26-year-old award-winning EMT was fatally shot in her apartment by police on a no-knock warrant at the wrong address, and despite Louisville City Council passing Breonna's Law banning no-knock search warrants on June 10, no arrests have been made in her death. Protests demanding justice for Taylor have continued for weeks, with Tuesday's ending in arrest for 87 people, as per CBS.

"In total, 87 people were arrested," Louisville Metro Police Department said in their statement. "Due to their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions, each person was charged with Intimidating a Participant in a Legal Process (Class D felony), Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree (Class B misdemeanor), and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree. (Violation)."

Williams was one of the people arrested, with her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, sharing a video of her being led away from the peaceful protest in handcuffs. He added on social media that in addition to Williams, rapper Trae tha Truth, Yandy Smith and Women’s March co-organizer Tamika D. Mallory, were also arrested. Williams has been using her platform to protest police brutality and racism since the death of George Floyd, marching in Atlanta over the past few months. The reality star's sister, Lauren Williams, also posted on Instagram about her arrest.

"She has always been fearless," Lauren wrote. "You mess with her people, you mess with her. She takes the case of #breonnataylor personally and she’s sacrificing work, time with her loved ones, and her comfort to make sure the offenders are held accountable for their actions. This is her passion, this is her purpose. God please protect them."

Williams has been released, and revealed Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, waited for all the protesters to be released. "It was my pleasure! I love you and as always praying for you Ms.Tamika Palmer (Mother of #BreonnaTaylor )," she wrote beside a photo of the two women posing. "Ps: Thank you for waiting on us to get out! It was heart warming exiting and seeing your family. [Until Freedom] it was an honor [Tamika Palmer]." She concluded her caption with a call for Cameron to "do the RIGHT thing" and arrest the officers involved with Taylor's death.