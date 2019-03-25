‘RHOA’ Star Eva Marcille Claims Ex Kevin McCall’s Abuse Forces Her to Hide out in Multiple Houses

Eva Marcille opened up about her contentious relationship with ex Kevin McCall during Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, claiming that she’s forced to live in multiple locations so that he can’t find her.

The 34-year-old model, who split from McCall in 2015 after giving birth to their daughter, Marley Rae, said she and her family was forced to move five times in order to flee from him.

She said that she took out several restraining and protective orders against McCall, alleging domestic abuse.

“I still feel a sense of threat,” Marcille said, referring to McCall as “Marley’s donor.”

“I have had to move five times, and I still feel a sense of uneasiness. He’s just so petty sometimes. I’ve walked outside of my balcony before and he’s been standing in the dark. And it is the scariest feeling ever.”

Claiming she even involved the FBI at one point, the America’s Next Top Model alum said she lives in more than one house to make it harder for McCall to find her and their 5-year-old daughter.

“Every time I move, he finds me,” she said. “Because of that, I live in multiple places. Safety is a priority for me.”

McCall, a rapper, singer, songwriter and producer, has been outspoken about Marcille on social media since their breakup. He reportedly disowned his daughter in November 2017, scrubbing all photos of her from his Instagram.

Last week, he clapped back at Marcille’s claim that her new husband, Michael Sterling, with whom she shares 5-month-old son Michael Jr., is Marley’s true father.

“Imma just sit this right here. No debate necessary,” McCall tweeted, sharing a photo of a Google search showing McCall as Marley’s last name. He also claimed that he was the victim of “parental alienation,” writing, “I’m sorry for everyone who had a s—ty father. Unfortunately, I’m nothing like him, I’m just trying to set up ‘supervised visitation’ at a police station.”

“I’ve been around willing and able to help for years now and you don’t speak on that!” he wrote to Marcille. “Time to heal babe. It’s time to let go and let GOD.”

Marcille told PEOPLE last year that she has no contact with her ex-boyfriend. “There’s no co-parenting, I’m the parent,” she said. “He’s not in my life, and he’s not in Marley’s life. I have full custody. Michael is Marley’s father. [McCall] ain’t nothing but a memory.”

“He thinks that biology is more important than being present,” she told Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams Show in December. “He’s extremely dysfunctional and he’s not at a place where it’s safe for himself or for others.”

She also said that she’s not closed off to the idea of Marley having a relationship with McCall. But in order to do that, “he should have to go to the court and talk mediation.”

“I’m open to Marley having the best of what she needs,” she told Williams. “If he’s at a place where he is happy or good and where life is good for him… to be a parent, you need to be responsible. You need to learn how to be selfless.”