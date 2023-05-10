'Real Housewives' Star Wants to Date Kevin Costner Amid His Divorce

Kevin Costner has a Real Housewives star interested in him amid his divorce from wife Christine Baumgartner. Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann de Lesseps didn't hold back when it came to showing her interest in the Yellowstone star when asked about her love life Monday, calling him "elegant" and "so manly."

"Kevin Costner," the Bravo star, 57, told Page Six of her romantic interests. "He's so elegant. He's my type." The cabaret performer continued: "At the Oscars, didn't you think he was amazing? His speech. He was so elegant, so eloquent, so manly." News broke earlier this month that Costner's wife of nearly 19 years filed for divorce, making the actor a single man for the first time in more than two decades.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," the 68-year-old actor's representative said in a statement to TMZ on May 2. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

A source told PEOPLE that it was Costner's time away filming Yellowstone and preoccupation with his new movie, Horizon, that led to the end of his marriage. The insider said that "at times, his career has taken precedence over his home life," adding, "Kevin hasn't been home very much for quite some time due to filming, the popularity of Yellowstone, and the time necessary for his other projects. He has been in demand. ...All of this success and excitement over the new project probably took his attention away from his family more than he realized. Since it didn't look like that would change and likely could get worse, it caused tension at home."

Costner and Baumgartner share sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12. The Oscar winner also shares daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva, and son Liam, 27, with ex Bridget Rooney. De Lesseps, meanwhile, split from Tom D'Agostino Jr. in 2017 – less than a year after tying the knot – and was previously married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps, with whom she shares daughter Victoria, 28, and son Noel, 26, from 1993 to 2009. The reality personality has gone on to date talent agent Rich Super, personal trainer Garth Wakeford and soccer player Radamez Rubio Gaytan.