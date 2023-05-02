'Real Housewives of New York City' Reboot Sets Premiere Date

The Real Housewives of New York City is returning after a nearly two-year hiatus. Bravo announced Monday that RHONY's highly-anticipated 14th Season will premiere on July 16, bringing in a whole new cast of Housewives after saying goodbye to the entire cast of Season 13 following a controversy-plagued season.

The rebooted series' cast includes fashion blogger and Scout the City creative director Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, home renovation and Homegirl design firm owner Erin Dana Lichy, fashion industry veteran Jenna Lyons, fashion publicist Jessel Taank and brand marketing and communications professional Brynn Whitfield.

The new RHONY will follow the women as they "run in the same social circles, thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world. From fashion and real estate, to philanthropy and social influence, these women have made their mark in NYC and will now share their lives as they juggle careers, family life and jam-packed social calendars in the city that never sleeps," according to a press release from Bravo that accompanied the cast announcement.

RHONY Season 13 wrapped in September 2021 as fans called for a cast shakeup. In October 2022, Bravo announced it was completely recasting the series, bidding farewell to longtime Housewives Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, as well as Leah McSweeney, who made her debut in Season 12, and Season 13 newcomer Eboni K. Williams.

"You know that we're at a crossroads for RHONY," Real Housewives Executive Producer Andy Cohen told Variety in March 2022. "We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans." He continued, "When you start from scratch – Beverly Hills was a really successful Season 1 cast, Jersey was a really successful Season 1 cast, Salt Lake City was a really successful Season 1 cast – those were people who were in each other's lives, who knew each other, who were relatives. That's one of the things that is going to be fun about this. Because when we find people that we love, we can say, 'Who are your friends? Who else is in your life?'" The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 premieres Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.